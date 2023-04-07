SAN DIEGO — An immersive exhibit right here in San Diego may be the closest you’ll ever come to living dinosaurs — but time is running out to experience unparalleled views of the Mesozoic Era in present day.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition is approaching it’s final week of operation at Westfield Mission Valley Mall in Mission Valley.

The experience has been wowing San Diegans since its opening day on Oct. 21 of last year, but the grand doors to Jurassic World are set to close for good on April 16.

Consider this your last chance to purchase tickets to experience first-hand the riveting scenes of the popular film series “Jurassic Park.”

Though Jurassic World was never able to officially open in the storyline of the movie, the San Diego exhibit brings the dinosaur-themed amusement park to life.

According to the exhibit’s website, visitors can walk under a Brachiosaurus, come face-to-face with ferocious raptors and even get an up-close look at the most vicious dinosaur of them all — the Tyrannosaurus rex.

Tickets will remain on sale for a limited time with prices varying depending on the day and time you plan on visiting the exhibit. Children under two years of age are free. Tickets can be purchased here.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition is located at 1748 Camino Del Rio North and is opening during the following times:

— Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

— Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— Closed on Easter Sunday

Walk in the land of the Jurassic giants before San Diego’s immersive exhibit goes extinct.