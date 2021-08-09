Junior Seau Beach Community Center in jeopardy of being demolished

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The Junior Seau Beach Community Center in Oceanside, dedicated to the late Hall of Fame NFL linebacker, is in jeopardy of being demolished.

Mary Seau, Junior’s mother, and dozens of Oceanside residents are raising their voices to try and stop any ideas by developers or the city to tear down the center and the Oceanside Pier Amphitheater.

“We are going to stand in the way and we will protest,” she said. “We will go all the way to stop the possibility of diminishing those buildings.”



Mary Seau says “it’s not only because of the name Junior Seau, but it’s the history of it, before his time.”

“A lot of us who are native in Oceanside community, we all grew up there,” she said.

The community center was officially named after the star player for the then-San Diego Chargers following his untimely death in May 2012.

“Through his workout with the kids, trying to help the kids to stay off the street and to be positive, and to also focus on education and to have respect not only for their appearance, but for the community,” she said. “And that’s what his legacy was all about.”

At this point, tearing down the community center and replacing it with a parking structure is only an idea, but Mary Seau and her group want to make sure there’s no chance. They’ve started a petition and are asking everyone to attend the August 31 city council meeting at Oceanside City Hall.

“Our voice does matter,” she said. “This community center and bandshell is all about for our kids. It’s a safe place to be. It’s family-oriented. There’s a lot of love and respect down there because everybody takes care of that community.”