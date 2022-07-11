CORONADO, Calif. — For the second week in a row, a popular beach event in Coronado has been canceled due to water quality issues.

Sandi Hill, executive director of the California State Games, announced the cancelation of this year’s junior lifeguard competition Monday.



“It’s unfortunate and disappointing to the athletes who are competing in the 2022 Cal State Game Jr. Lifeguard competition in Coronado,” Hill said in a statement. “Our permit was cancelled due to concerns of water quality.”

Although the junior lifeguard competition has been axed, the other 22 sports will happen this year, according to Hill.

“The Junior Lifeguard competitors are certainly invited to attend opening ceremonies on July 15. Looking forward to bringing it back next summer,” Hill said.

Last week, Coronado Beach’s annual Fourth of July Rough Water Swim was canceled due to elevated bacteria levels.

