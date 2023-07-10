SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach Pier Jump returned Monday, marking the only day out of the year when people are allowed to jump from the pier.

Fifteen-hundred San Diego Junior Lifeguards and some members of the public signed up to do so.

“I saw on Facebook there was a special day today to do it, and since today is my Friday, I figured, I’m going to go jump off the pier,” Cameron Smith said to FOX 5.

The pier jump is a tradition that’s been going on for more than 30 years.

For junior lifeguards like Naia Shay, one small step signifies a huge leap of courage. The junior guards get to show off their skills after having completed their summer course.

“It was inspiring, I would say,” Shay said to FOX 5. It was really fun. You make a lot of strong bonds. You make a lot of friends. It’s really fun. I’d recommend it to anyone.”

The pier jump is a fundraiser in partnership with the Prevent Drowning Foundation. Members of the public pay $150 to jump. That money funds junior lifeguard scholarships.

“Being able to swim is very important,” Smith said. “People don’t realize it, especially in a town like this with a lot of places to swim. So, it’s important. I have two small kids and the first thing I do is try to teach them how to swim. I think it’s a good cause. Also, I wanted to jump off the pier.”

And he did.

If you missed the opportunity to participate in the Ocean Beach Pier Jump, there’s always next year.