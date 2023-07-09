SAN DIEGO — Jumping from the Ocean Beach Pier will be allowed during a select timeframe on Monday as part of a fundraiser.

The Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego and the San Diego Junior Lifeguards are inviting the public to join them for the annual SDJG Pier Jump.

With a minimum donation of $150, those brave enough to leap into the waters will be given a ticket to jump from the OB Pier. This is the only time this is allowed.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the foundation’s efforts to provide SDJG scholarships and free swimming lessons for underserved youth in San Diego.

Event organizers say space is limited to the first 100 people for each jump session with the first session taking place from 8 a.m. to noon and the second session happening between noon and 3 p.m.

Jumpers must be at least 18 years of age and will be required to wear fins as well as attend a safety lecture prior to the pier jump. It is recommended that jumpers are strong ocean swimmers who are able to swim 500-1000 yards. A signed waiver form will be required.

Ticket sales will close at 6 p.m. Sunday. Event organizers say any remaining tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the event on Monday.

“Thank you again for your continued support. We are looking forward to another successful SDJG Pier Jump and celebrating this milestone with our amazing San Diego Junior Lifeguards,” said a representative for Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego.