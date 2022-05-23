CHULA VISTA, Calif. – After two years without fireworks for residents, Chula Vista officials Monday announced that July 4 fireworks will officially return this year.

The free event will be held at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center and fireworks will begin at dusk, approximately 9 p.m., officials said.

No more than 5,000 people and 600 vehicles will be able to gain access to the park due to capacity limits so patrons are encouraged to arrive early. Officials say the gates will open at 7 p.m.

Additional free parking will be available at the New Hope Community Church, adjacent to the training center, and 300 vehicles will be able to fill the space for the event. Mountain Hawk Park will also welcome those looking to take in the fireworks and gates will open at 7:30 p.m. That space can accommodate up to 3,000 people.

No alcohol, pop-up tents, grills, or umbrellas are allowed at this event and pets and drones should also be left at home. The same restrictions apply to anyone hoping to park at the New Hope Community Church, officials said.

Food trucks will be on-site inside the training center but outside snacks and food are permitted.

This year’s event is sponsored by the City of Chula Vista, the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, and San Diego radio partners.

For more information on the fourth of July fireworks display, click HERE.