SAN DIEGO — On Friday, Judge David Gill heard from several people on whether to place a sexually violent predator in the Jacumba area.

Several people from Jacumba drove over an hour to let the judge know how they feel about the potential placement. Many of the concerns expressed in court focused on what is around the home.

“We are bystanders, we are fearful citizens and we worry for our kids,” said one Jacumba Hot Springs business owner.

Jacumba is a town of about 500 people. Several of them told the judge they are concerned about William Stafford, a sexually violent predator, who could be placed in Jacumba when he is released from a state hospital.

The 71-year-old could live on Old Highway 80, in a home off a dirt road known as Starship Gate.

A court convicted Stafford of several separate sexual assault cases from the early 1970s to 1990. That includes the forceful rape of a girl younger than 18 years old.

“My issue with this is that William Stafford is a known danger. He has proven this over time,” said a Jacumba Hot Springs resident.

The remoteness of Jacumba is a concern for some people. Some said they are worried about their school district’s only bus stop right in front of where Stafford could live.

The court decides where to place sexually violent predators, and Liberty Healthcare finds homes for these offenders to live in.

“We can only present properties where people are willing to rent to us, as we have gone through hundreds, sometimes thousands, of people who are renting, they will not agree to us, and in these areas, this appears to be where people are willing to rent and have an appropriate property. It is not by our choice,” said Alan Stillwall from Liberty Healthcare.

“I think maybe you guys have to work a little harder and look for different solutions,” said a business owner from Jacumba.

San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson represents the area. He told the judge that 83% of sexually violent predators are placed in his district. He said he plans to send a letter that will ask county staff to find other areas to place the offenders, such as near cell towers.

“I want to give them every opportunity to return to society and I don’t want to tempt them with a bus stop, and I don’t want to burn one of the poorest communities in San Diego County,” said Joel Anderson, San Diego County Supervisor.

The judge did not decide Friday. Gill said he will visit the area next week. On October 11, the judge will decide on placement. Stafford will be under strict supervision, and continue with treatment, according to the court.