Jogger finds body on beach in Coronado

CORONADO, Calif. — A jogger reported finding a body while on an early morning run on a beach in Coronado, police said Monday.

The jogger reported finding the body at about 5:25 a.m. on Central Beach, police spokesperson Lea Corbin told FOX 5 in an email. Police officers made a preliminary examination of the body and reported there were no signs of injury or foul play, Corbin said.

Technicians from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office were investigating to determine the identity of the person and the cause of death, Corbin said.

No additional information was immediately available.

