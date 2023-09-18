EL CAJON, Calif. — A registered sex offender attempted to rob a man who was out on a jog Friday morning in El Cajon, according to police.

Around 11 a.m., a 73-year-old man was on a run when he was reportedly attacked by the suspect near the intersection of Mollison Avenue and Greenfield Drive. According to ECPD, the suspect demanded $5 from the jogger while holding onto his arm and reaching for his wallet.

The man fought off the suspect, authorities said, and ran toward a nearby apartment complex for help. The suspect followed until he realized the police were being called, prompting him to flee.

The man provided a suspect description to law enforcement after the incident. Officers then found the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Ian Farmer, nearby. At the time of his arrest, he was believed to be a homeless resident from San Diego.

According to ECPD, Farmer is a registered sex offender and has a lengthy arrest history including theft, vandalism, domestic violence and sexual abuse of minors.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact ECPD at 619-579-3311 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.