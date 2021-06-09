Jody Hubbard, ‘vibrant’ ex-Encinitas councilwoman, dies at 64

ENCINITAS, Calif. (CNS) – City officials Wednesday announced the death of former Councilwoman Jody Hubbard, who announced last August that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer and resigned from the council in January.

Hubbard died on Monday. She was 64.

“The entire community mourns the passing of our beloved former colleague, Councilmember Jody Hubbard,” Mayor Catherine Blakespear said. “She was a vibrant member of our community and served Encinitas with distinction — first as an engaged citizen, then as a city commissioner and for nearly two years as a councilmember representing district 3, which included her home in Cardiff-by-the-Sea.”

Blakespear will adjourn the city council meeting on Wednesday in Hubbard’s memory.

Hubbard was elected to the council in December 2018 and was immediately appointed deputy mayor. She previously worked as an Encinitas planning commissioner, participated on the city’s Coastal Mobility and Livability Working Group, and helped create its 2018 Active Transportation Plan.

Growing up in the Los Angeles area, Hubbard’s family was actively involved with environmental issues, a passion that influenced her work for the city. She was “dedicated to creating spaces where people could walk, run, or bicycle safely, such as the Coastal Rail Trail and Leucadia Streetscape,” according to a city statement.

Hubbard was a certified public accountant. She worked for KPMG and Deloitte in public accounting posts for several years, followed by 15 years as a chief financial officer and vice president of finance in the construction and mortgage industries. She then started her own longterm care planning business.

