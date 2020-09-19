Jewish faithful celebrate Rosh Hashanah outdoors

SAN DIEGO – For the Jewish faithful, Friday marked the start of the Jewish New Year. But as many are unable to celebrate indoors due to the pandemic, some local synagogues made different accommodations.

In Rancho Santa Fe, the Chabad Jewish Center set up outdoor tents with chairs placed six feet apart for its Friday evening service. Worshippers lit candles to symbolize the start of Rosh Hashanah and the cantor sang traditional songs to honor the Jewish High Holidays.

This year, Chabad, one of the largest Jewish institutions in the world, is offering outdoor prayers and services for Rosh Hashanah, Shofar and Yom Kippur.

“We are open but we never really closed,” Rabbi Levi Raskin said. “We’re always open. We’re open in people’s hearts, in people’s homes and we just accommodate and we are very happy that we (have) the chance. People need it more than ever, the human touch, the human song.”

He added that they’re glad the county “gave us this opportunity.”

More information including how to find centers offering outdoor services in the community is available online here.