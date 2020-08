CHULA VISTA — Police say a San Diego jewelry store owner was hurt Saturday in a scuffle with a robber.

Police were called to M&M Jewelers on 3rd Avenue Saturday afternoon. They found the store owner with injuries to his head.

Police said he was involved in a scuffle with a robber but they have not revealed the extent of the store owner’s injuries.

Officers have one person in custody.

Check back for updates on this developing story.