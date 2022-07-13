SAN DIEGO – A gold shop in San Diego was broken into for the second time in less than a year and police now are searching for the people who did it.

The break-in happened early Tuesday at Gold Refinery of San Diego at 5859 Mission Gorge Road in the Grantville area. Officers say there were called to the scene after management received an alert of a break-in on their phone.

When police arrived, they found three holes in the back of the building and a sledgehammer, but the culprits already had left. It is unclear if they took anything, police said.

The incident comes nine months after the store was first broken into when more than $50,000 worth of gold and platinum was stolen.

No suspect information was shared, but the owner told police he recognized one of the men as a previous burglar.

Further details were not provided.