SAN DIEGO — Get ready to take a spin in a new type of watercraft that is making waves.

With the appearance of a sports car and the power of a jet ski, the Jetcar is expected to be available for use soon in the San Diego area, according to the company.

FOX 5’s Heather Lake was in the San Diego Bay on Tuesday test-riding the Jetcar with a representative from the personal watercraft dealer.

The Jetcar, which is Coast Guard approved, allows riders to cruise the water in style and comfort. It seats two and has an acceleration speed of 60 mph.

Drivers must be 18 years and older with a valid driving license.

For those who want to experience the Jetcar, the test drive location will be at 2801 W Coast Hwy in Newport Beach. You must book 48 hours in advance and be a potential buyer. The duration of the ride will be for 60 minutes, with one of Jetcar’s representatives accompanying you.