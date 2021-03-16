Jet service to start Las Vegas-San Diego flights next month

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – JSX, which bills itself as a “hop-on jet service,” will begin offering flights from San Diego International Airport to Las Vegas starting April 9, it was announced Tuesday.

“With our official entrance into the San Diego market, JSX is pleased to offer SoCal residents an opportunity to experience the joy of a safe, simple and socially distanced getaway to Las Vegas this spring,” said JSX CEO Alex Wilcox.

“Our distinctive form of flying allows us to quickly pivot to serve destinations people want to fly to while eliminating the hassles and headaches associated with congested airports, irksome middle seats and long TSA lines,” he said.

In touting a streamlined service, the company says travelers can get to the JSX private terminal 20 minutes ahead of their flight.

Flights between San Diego and Las Vegas will operate twice daily on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and once daily on Saturday.

Fares start at $99 one-way and include at least two checked bags — with weight/size restrictions — and onboard cocktails.

