Jet crashes during takeoff at Montgomery-Gibbs Airport

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Five people escaped injury Saturday when a corporate jet they were in crashed upon takeoff at the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa, fire officials said.

At 11:47 a.m. Saturday, the jet hit the dirt at the end of the runway and lost its wheels, said Battalion Chief Matt Nilsen of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Video from the airport shows debris scattered across the ground after the jet hit the dirt at the end of the runway and lost its wheels.

All five people on board got off the jet with no injuries reported, Nilsen said. Fire units arrived at the airport at 3799 John J. Montgomery Drive at 11:54 a.m.

A total of 37 fire personnel were assigned to the crash, including an airport crash rig, two hazmat teams, two fire engines, a medic and two battalion chiefs, according to a fire incident log.