Jamul Casino will reopen to the public next week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Jamul Casino announced Friday it will reopen to the public on Thursday, May 21 after two months of closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The casino will have a soft reopen for its Amber and above Sweetwater Rewards Club VIP guests on May 18. It will join Valley View, Sycuan and Viejas casinos in opening next week.

In response to the pandemic, Jamul Casino closed on March 20 to protect the health and safety of its guests, employees and tribal members. It will begin its phased reopening Monday with physical-distance enhancements, increased cleaning protocols and improved gaming technology. The casino will expand to 24-hour operations beginning at 10 a.m. on May 21.

Plans to reopen the casino include disinfecting common areas and items like machines and chips, temperature screening of guests and employees, the placing of 150 hand-sanitizing stations throughout the casino and enforcing physical-distancing requirements.

“This has been an unprecedented season of uncertainty, and we understand it may take time for some guests to be ready to come back. I can assure you that we are doing everything in our power to ensure that Jamul Casino is a safe and fun environment when guests return,” said President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, Mary Cheeks.

During this first phase of reopening, Jamul Casino will not be offering shuttle or valet services, live entertainment or buffets.