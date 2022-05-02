CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A 30-year-old woman incarcerated at a San Diego County detention facility was identified Monday as a suspect in a 2021 shooting death of an East County woman.

Evaline Janet Lemus of Bonita was booked in November into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee on unrelated drug charges, jail records show. Her arrest came a little more than two weeks after the body of 22-year-old Kimberly Gutierrez was found shot to death by a sheriff’s deputy near the Sweetwater Summit Regional Park.

Gutierrez was spotted by the deputy laying by a cul-de-sac at the end of the Quarry Road, a discovery considered “extremely rare,” sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

An autopsy by the county Medical Examiner’s Office determined she died from “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Her finding prompted some to speculate whether her body was that of missing Chula Vista mom Maya “May” Millete,” who has not been seen since early 2021 near her family’s home on Paseo Los Gatos. That was quickly ruled out by San Diego County sheriff’s homicide investigators, however.

It was not clear how investigators determined Lemus to be a suspect in Gutierrez’s slaying. Prior to the new first-degree murder charge, she was slated to be released from custody as early as next week.

She’s now due to appear in court on Tuesday, records show.

Those with information to share with investigators on the case were asked to contact the agency’s homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Tips also can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.