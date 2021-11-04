Jail nurse charged with manslaughter in inmate’s death

SAN DIEGO – A nurse at the Las Colinas Detention Facility was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of 24-year-old Elisa Serna, an inmate at the facility.

Danalee Pascua, 36, faces up to four years in prison in relation to the Nov. 11, 2019 death of Serna, according to the San Diego District Attorney’s Office.

The day before her death, Serna was moved into the medical observation unit at Las Colinas after reporting that she felt dizzy and nauseous.

The next day, Pascua went to Serna’s medical isolation cell to attempt to take her vitals. According to the DA’s office, Serna fell in the defendants presence, who failed to get Serna’s vitals, and left Serna on the ground without moving her into a recovery position.

Arraignment for Pascua is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the East County courthouse.