A hearing is scheduled for a sexually violent predator on Sept. 30. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

SAN DIEGO — The proposed placement of a sexually violent predator convicted of several separate sexual assault cases from the early 1970s through the late 1908s was announced Tuesday, authorities said.

The California Department of State Hospitals recommended the placement of William Stafford at 42457 Old Highway 80 in Jacumba, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a release.

A hearing on the proposed placement will take place on Sept. 30.

Public comments will be accepted by the SAFE Task Force between the dates of Sept. 1 and Sept 15.

You can e-mail your comments to: sdsafe@sdsheriff.org, call (858) 583-7238 or mail your comments to:

SVP Release/SAFE Task Force

9425 Chesapeake Drive

San Diego, CA 92123

Oral comments may be accepted subject to court ruling during a hearing on:

September 30, 2022

9:00 a.m.

Honorable David M. Gill

San Diego Superior Court

Department 2204

1100 Union Street

San Diego, CA 92101

For more information on sexually violent predators in San Diego County, click here.