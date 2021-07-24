‘It’s so unthinkable’: Community rattled after 18-year-old killed in suspected DUI crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Residents are reacting after the tragic death of an 18-year-old woman who was killed in a head-on collision with a suspected DUI driver in Oceanside Friday night.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on El Camino Real.

Officers say the suspected DUI driver was traveling southbound, crossed the median, took out a fire hydrant and then slammed into two other cars.

“Unthinkable, just terrible,” resident Diana Zhang said. “I don’t know why people does that. I don’t know. Every driver should have responsibility.”

Cell phone video captured the flames shooting out of one of the cars involved in the three-car crash.

“Your behavior, your action can cost other people’s life or disability,” Zhang said.

Police identified Dalila Jebrail as the woman who was killed in the crash. Her 18-year-old female passenger survived and was rushed to the hospital for several injuries.

“It’s just so sad,” Jebrail said. “It’s so unthinkable. Makes me think life is so precious.”

The suspected DUI driver was also hurt and rushed to the hospital. Police are investigating him on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol.

“What happened with that girl is truly a tragedy and my heart really goes to the family and friends,” Zhang said. “I can’t imagine so young, life just started.”

Meanwhile, police say a man in the third car that was involved in the crash had some complaint of pain but was released at the scene.