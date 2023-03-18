MOOYAH celebrates its grand opening of first San Diego area location in Carlsbad. (Photo released by MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes)

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A popular fast-casual burger brand has officially opened the doors to a new location in North County.

Known for its customizable burgers, hand-cut fries and hand-spun shakes, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes has made its debut in Carlsbad. It’s the very first location in the San Diego region and the eighth location to open in California.

Their ridiculicious, fast-casual “best burger” concept, as described by the brand, is committed to providing the best tasting burger experience possible.

How is this done? The restaurant says it specializes in the “taste trifecta,” which consists of “mouthwatering” made-to-order burgers, hand-cut French fries and real ice cream shakes.

Guests may need some extra time choosing between the many options on MOOYAH’s Burger Hall of ‘DANG!’ For a quick look inside the menu, here are a few of their burger options with an array of fixings.

— Hot Bacon Jam

Description: Single Certified Angus Beef smashed with grilled jalapeños, cheddar cheese, applewood smoke bacon and hot bacon jam spread on a signature potato bun.

— The Indulgent BBQ

Description: Double Certified Angus Beef, pepper jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, fried onion strings, BBQ sauce and mayo on a signature potato bun.

— The A-Wonderful

Description: Two Certified Angus Beef patties, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions and A.1. sauce on a signature potato bun.

— The Hamburdog

Description: Single Certified Angus Beef topped with an all-beef hot dog, cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeños, fried onion strings and ketchup and a signature potato bun.

— The Well D’Onion

Description: Single Certified Angus Beef, cheddar cheese, onions, grilled onions, fried onion strings, lettuce and spicy ranch on a signature potato bun.

Also on the menu are vegan, paleo, keto, low calorie and gluten-free options to meet the burger demand of those with special dietary needs.

The Carlsbad MOOYAH location is headed by business partners Ash and Kate El, along with Gary and Irina Swedback who expect the brand to eventually expand across the San Diego area.

Ash and Kate El are pictured with business partners Gary and Irina Swedback at the grad opening of Carlsbad’s MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes location. (Photo released by MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes)

“I am very excited to introduce MOOYAH to Carlsbad and the surrounding area,” Ash said. “The

community will have the best tasting burger experience possible with made-to-order burgers,

hand-cut French fries, and real ice cream shakes. With our fresh quality ingredients, there is

something for everyone to enjoy at MOOYAH!”

MOOYAH in Carlsbad will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.