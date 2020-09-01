‘It’s really devastating’: San Diego buildings to be lit up red for stymied entertainment industry

SAN DIEGO – Some San Diego buildings soon will be illuminated in shades of red in support of the local live events industry, much of which has been stymied amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The laughs have been few and far between this year at the Comedy Palace in Kearny Mesa. Comedy clubs and other local entertainment venues largely have remained closed due to pandemic restrictions while other industries now are being allowed to resume some indoor operations.

Six months ago, the Comedy Palace regularly was packed with people, owner George Salek said.

Now pressing into another month of empty seats, Salek said the bills are piling up.

“It’s really devastating,” he said. “We’re trying to do everything we can to stay afloat. We’re living day-by-day right now, trying to make it.”

It is precisely that reason why the San Diego Event Coalition is joining the Red Alert campaign in support of relief funding for the struggling industry. As of Monday, 19 buildings will be lit up in red for the effort.

According to San Diego-based McFarlane Promotions, the city has lost some 200,000 event workers this year, contributing more than $329 million to the local economy.

“Tomorrow, all across the country, we’re trying to light up buildings red for the events industry to really push the Restart Act to help bring awareness to this industry that’s just been decimated,” said Laurel McFarlane of McFarlane Promotions.

The issue recently was spotlighted in a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom by San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate. Ultimately, Salek is urging state and local political leaders to allow live entertainment events to be held safely in the county.

After all, who couldn’t use a few more smiles these days, he said.

“When we need comedy most is when they stop it, which is really I think is wrong,” he said, “especially when you have people that are in need of comedy during this time and we do it through laughter.”