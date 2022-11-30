SAN DIEGO — The name for San Diego’s new electric mini street sweeper has officially been decided after more than 1,000 voters participated in the month-long contest, the city said Wednesday in a press release.

After receiving over 300 suggestions in October via social media, the choices were narrowed down to SWEEP-E, the Blue Broomba or T.E.S.S. (The Electric Street Sweeper).

San Diegans have spoken — say hello to SWEEP-E, coming to clear trash and debris from bicycle lanes near you. The city said the electric mini street sweeper will be targeting J Street and the downtown area.

Sweep-E, one of a kind in the city fleet, has zero emissions and reduced noise due to its 100% electric motor, the press release explained.

“Street sweeping is an essential service when it comes to keeping trash and debris out of the ocean and SWEEP-E will be a real-world embodiment of that message as it travels our city making our neighborhoods clean and safe,” Councilmember Stephen Whitburn said. “SWEEP-E is also part of our growing fleet of electric vehicles that help us make progress toward our long-term goals for climate action, sustainability and mobility.”

The Stormwater Department launched the naming contest as part of its Think Blue San Diego initiative to to highlight how street sweeping helps prevent ocean pollution, improve water quality and protect marine wildlife.

“We’re thrilled to welcome SWEEP-E to the Think Blue family and look forward to seeing the sweeper in action this week tidying up Balboa Park before hundreds of thousands of visitors arrive for December Nights,” said Bethany Bezak, the Interim Director of the Stormwater Department. “SWEEP-E will be working hard to keep our streets clean and our waterways healthy for years to come.”

San Diegans who attend the December Nights holiday festival can climb inside and take pictures with SWEEP-E at the Think Blue booth in the Plaza de Panama.