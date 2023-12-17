SAN DIEGO — Lobster season is underway and San Diego Bay is ranked as the second best location in California to catch the crustaceans.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) lists San Diego Bay as the second top location to catch California spiny lobster, based on the percent of reported catch for the 2022/2023 season.

The number one location for last year’s season was Catalina Island, with Carlsbad to Oceanside coming in at number 10.

CDFW 2022/2023 Top 10 Locations (by percent of reported catch):

Catalina Island (13.3%) San Diego Bay (12.9%) Point Vicente to King Harbor (6.2%) Santa Cruz Island (5.5%) Long Beach/Middle Breakwater (5.4%) Zuniga Jetty (3.6%) King Harbor to Santa Monica (3.1%) Santa Monica to Malibu Point (3.1%) Laguna Beach to Newport Beach (3.0%) Carlsbad to Oceanside (2.4%)

Recreational lobster season opens the first Wednesday in October and runs through the first Wednesday after March 15 each year.

To catch lobster, the first thing you need to do is obtain a California fishing license. Spiny lobster can only be taken by hand or by hoop net.

There is also a limit of seven lobsters per person. It is important to know lobsters must be measured immediately, and any undersize lobster must be released immediately into the water.

Divers can only use their hands to catch a lobster in the state of California. When fishing from a public pier, up to two hoop nets are allowed. On a boat, up to five hoop nets are allowed. And don’t forget to fill out your report card.

CDFW Spiny Lobster Report Cards and California recreational fishing licenses are available at CDFW’s Online License Sales and Service.

There are a few marine protected areas off the coast of San Diego County where fishing is not allowed:

In those areas, it is “unlawful to injure, damage, take, or possess any living, geological, or cultural marine resource,” with some exceptions so make sure to read the regulations.

In nearby Los Angeles and Orange counties, CDPH in October lifted a health advisory for spiny lobster that was in place due to possible domoic acid exposure.

In 2024, you can fish for free on July 6 and Aug. 31.

Click here for an interactive map of fishing locations near you. Visit California Recreational Ocean Fishing Regulations and CDFW Recreational Lobster Fishing Information for more information.