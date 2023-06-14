SAN DIEGO — A local hotspot is serving up coffee in a prehistoric meets fantasy-style bistro in the East Village.

In the eccentric atmosphere you’ll see raptors, dragons, a T-Rex and even a pterodactyl hanging overhead at the counter.

The Invigatorium, located at 631 Ninth Ave. in San Diego, is crafting coffee concoctions with roasted beans from Modern Times Coffee.

On the menu you can, of course, find the classics like an Americano, flat white or Frappuccino. However, this coffee shop’s spring menu is offering some quirky takes on coffee drinks.

For instance, the Golden Super Basic is an oat milk latte served over ice with coconut, turmeric blends and ginger honey syrup, as explained by Fernando, a barista at The Invigatorium.

Fernando explained to FOX 5 Wednesday morning why he thinks Modern Times beans are some of the best in all of San Diego.

“I think it’s the ratio,” he said. “It’s 60% Guatemala, 40% natural Ethiopia. It calls for a nice chocolatey body, but you also get some nice fruity notes at the very end.”

Another coffee creation to chose from at The Invigatorium is the Einspänner, which Fernando says originated in Austria. The flavors to be expected: vanilla and cardamom infusion with a touch of cinnamon. It’s typically served hot, but the local barista says it can be enjoyed on ice as well.

Another creation that’s turning heads is the coffee shop’s horchata slush, which was created by San Diego barista Manny Medina who Fernando says is pretty well known in the local coffee network.

This drink is infused with a little bit of pistachio and is built for those who prefer to avoid caffeine as it doesn’t include coffee. However, for those that do want a boost, Fernando says coffee or espresso can be added.

There are also plenty of food options on the menu to pair with your drink of choice. For those looking to spice up their morning coffee routine, grab a “prehistoric cup of Joe” with a twist at this mystical East Village establishment.

The Invigatorium is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FOX 5’s Heather Lake contributed to this report.