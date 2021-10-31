‘It’s just a serious inconvenience’: American Airlines passengers stranded after hundreds of flight cancelations

SAN DIEGO (Calif.) – American Airlines passengers are stranded this weekend after more than 1,000 flights were canceled, including several in San Diego.

The airline is citing high winds in Dallas-Fort Worth as the cause for cancellations, which then resulted in staffing shortages as crews were rerouted.

Six of those canceled flights are impacting passengers at the San Diego International Airport. A similar situation played out with Southwest earlier this month and passengers are frustrated.

Two travelers say their flights from San Diego to Charlotte were canceled without explanation from the airline. They were rebooked for a departing flight Tuesday, but it’s not going to work for either of them.

“Either way, I don’t know what I am going to do at this point,” passenger Pranay Tarafdar said. “I have to reach Tallahassee by Monday night.”

Shaun Davis waited in the American Airlines customer service line Sunday afternoon to try and get a new flight. If she can’t, she worries about accommodations.

“It’s just a serious inconvenience because this is my weekend, my getaway weekend,” Davis said. “I have to go back to work and then if I have to stay that means I have to pay for another hotel.”

An American Airlines spokeswoman said in a statement several days of high winds at Dallas Fort-Worth created “crosswind limitations that sharply reduced arrival capacity by more than half.”

She added the airline proactively canceled flights this weekend because “our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences… we are taking this measure to minimize any inconvenience as much as possible.”

FOX 5 asked the spokeswoman if the staffing shortages were also due to an employee walkout or vaccine mandate protest. Her response to the question was “That is not accurate.”

The airline expects schedule improvements by tomorrow as more employees on leave return.

According to airline officials, nearly 1,800 flight attendants will return from leave starting Nov. 1st with the remainder returning by Dec. 1st. The company is also in the process of hiring more team members ahead of the holiday season.