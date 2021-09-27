‘It’s horrifically tragic’: Gloria reacts to deadly fall at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria spoke to FOX 5 Monday as police continued their investigation into the deaths of the woman and child who fell from the third level of Petco Park over the weekend.

Shortly before the Padres hosted the Atlanta Braves Saturday afternoon, a 40-year-old mother and her two-year-old son died after falling nearly six stories from the baseball stadium’s concourse dining area.

San Diego police said the deaths “appeared to be suspicious” and have not released their names, but said they were San Diego residents.

“I’ve been fully briefed by our police department on the day of and in the days since,” Gloria said. “It’s horrifically tragic. There are a lot of unusual circumstances around the case that we continue to investigate. It is suspicious.”

Gloria said the event has collectively broken the heart of San Diego, and he is closely following the investigation.

“There were several witnesses — unfortunately no cameras — but several witnesses who were there who were clearly traumatized,” Gloria said. “This is on top, obviously, of the trauma of the loss of the mother and her child. These are very tragic things. This is not why people go to Petco Park. They go to have a day of enjoyment, to enjoy seeing our incredible Padres. That wasn’t what people experienced on Saturday. It’s very tragic.”

While no official conclusion has been confirmed, Gloria felt it necessary to address mental health.

“We have a mental health crisis that we don’t talk nearly enough about, and COVID has exacerbated that greatly,” Gloria said. “I hope that folks who find themselves in this position — and there is no shame in admitting that you’re having challenges — to avail themselves to the many services that are out there. You are not alone in this regard. Many people are suffering with depression, anxiety — either because that was the way that they’ve been for a while or because the pandemic has exacerbated it. Whatever it is, seek out help. There is no need to harm a child, to traumatize others in our community. There’s help that’s out there if you need it.”

Police said they were speaking with the child’s father and asked any fans who may have witnessed the fall to come forward.

In a statement released Sunday, the Padres said they were “deeply saddened by the loss of life” but refrained from commenting on the nature of the incident as it remained under investigation.