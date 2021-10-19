‘It’s hard to go against family’: Maya’s sister speaks out after Larry Millete’s arrest

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — In an emotional press conference Tuesday with the Chula Vista Police Department, Maya Millete’s sister Maricris Drouaillet broke down in tears as she spoke about Larry Millete’s arrest in the disappearance case of her sibling.

“This is just overwhelming at this time for me,” Drouaillet said. “I’m still just trying to take it today.”

After vanishing from her family home on Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista on Jan. 7, Maya hasn’t been seen since that fateful day. Searchers, including community members, family and friends continue to search for the missing 40-year-old.

Maya’s husband was the only person of interest named by police in the case. Drouaillet expressed how the family aspect of the arrest has been “really hard” for her to grasp.

“It’s hard to go against family,” she while trying to hold back tears. “He’s been with us for 20 years. My sister did love him, she gave him three kids.”

Drouaillet said she promised to Maya’s 11-year-old daughter that “we would bring her mom home.”

“This is still not the end,” she plead with the public. “We still have a long way to go. I just want to see my sister. I still want her to come home to us. Please, if you know anything at all, please help us.”

She also showed her gratitude for those involved in the search for her missing sister, asking them to continue the fight to “help bring my sister home.”