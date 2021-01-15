‘It’s been a nightmare’: Search continues for missing Chula Vista mom of 3

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The search continued Friday for a Chula Vista wife and mother of three who’s now been missing for a week.

Friends and family of 39-year-old Maya Millete are holding out hope that she will make it home safely. More than 150 people have been a part of search parties this week scouring for any signs of Millete, who also goes by May, after she was reported missing Jan. 8.

“This has been agonizing,” Millete’s sister Maricris Drouaillet said. “It’s been a nightmare.”

Much of the activity this week has taken place in the area of Mount San Miguel Park near Millete’s home. At the time of her disappearance, her car still was in the driveway and her phone was reported as being off.

It is possible she may have gone hiking in the canyon behind her family’s home. But Millete’s daughter’s birthday was last Saturday, an event her family says she wouldn’t have missed.

“We haven’t really had any specific clues yet,” Drouaillet said. “There’s no leads yet on what happened or where she’s at.”

Millete’s husband, Larry Millete, has been home with the family’s children and asked for privacy. He did not participate in search parties Wednesday or Friday and was not in attendance at a vigil on Thursday. Drouaillet told FOX 5 on Tuesday that he and Maya have been together since they were 18 and married for 22 years, but also that “there’s been some marital issues.”

Chula Vista police say Larry Millete is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation into his wife’s disappearance.

Maya Millete is described as being 5-foot-2 and about 105 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, freckles and a wrist tattoo.

Anyone who has seen Millette or who has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151.