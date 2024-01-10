SAN DIEGO — A judge is set to decide whether sexually violent predator Alvin Quarles could be released from Department of State Hospitals Coalinga to the custody of Liberty Healthcare CONREP, where he would continue his treatment while living in San Diego County, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said.

Quarles was dubbed the “Bolder-Than-Most” rapist because of the way he attacked his victims, at knifepoint, sometimes forcing the women’s husbands or boyfriends to watch. He pleaded guilty in 1989 to committing more than a dozen sexual assaults in the mid-to-late 1980s and was sentenced to 50 years in prison, but now could be released.

“As his survivor, it doesn’t make me feel very good at all but I kind of have to accept it because of the way the laws are,” Cynthia Medina said to FOX 5.

Medina was 20 years old when Quarles broke into a hotel room she and her boyfriend were staying in and forced sexual acts at knifepoint.

“It doesn’t make you feel safe, that’s for sure,” she said.

That is just one situation of the more than a dozen victims.

“It angers me, it scares me,” she added.

In 2014, Quarles was committed to a state hospital as a SVP. There has since been back and forth of whether or not he would be released and where.

“Unlike last time, Mr. Quarles has completed Module III of the Sex Offender Treatment Program,” the district attorney’s office said.

In 2020, San Diego County Superior Court Judge David M. Gill’s decision to release Quarles, 57, to a home somewhere in San Diego County, where he would undergo treatment through a conditional release program, was overturned.

The same judge is expected to rule on the conditional release again Thursday morning.

“They told me I wouldn’t have to worry about him in my lifetime, and you put your faith in that, and for the last 10 years I’ve been trying to keep him from getting out,” Medina said. “It’s inevitable, but he got an extra 10 years because of us, so do I feel safe? No.”

According to the DA’s office, a psychologist employed by Department of State Hospitals recently conducted an annual review of Quarles, and said “Mr. Quarles should be conditionally released to the custody of Liberty Healthcare CONREP, as it is their opinion that he can now be treated safely in the community. The Medical Director of the Department of State Hospitals is in agreement with this evaluator’s opinion.”

The DA’s office said they had requested an additional evaluator, who also determined that he should be released “from Department of State Hospitals Coalinga to the custody of Liberty Healthcare CONREP. The District Attorney’s Office then retained an additional expert who opined that he should be released. The District Attorney’s Office is acting consistent with the law that relates to Sexually Violent Predators and is keeping the victims apprised of developments in the case. ”