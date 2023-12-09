LEMON GROVE– San Diego County Sheriff’s have one person in custody after more than two dozen storage units were broken into at the Public Storage in Lemon Grove. Detectives are investigating the commercial burglary.

FOX 5 spoke to one of the victims, Matthew Rosenberg, who said this is more than stolen items; instead they are priceless memories he and his fiancé collected during their worldwide travels.

“I broke down. When we opened the door to the unit yesterday, I broke down, I cried hysterically. I think I cried for a good two hours, cried when we got in the car, cried when we got home,” said Matthew Rosenberg, whose storage unit was broken into.

One phone call from Public Storage Lemon Grove turned nightmare. Rosenberg and his fiancé, Dina’s unit was broken into Wednesday night. What was stolen was priceless to them.

“That was all my stuff. Those are my comic books that they were walking out with,” Rosenberg said.

A childhood snatched away within hours. Rosenberg said the alleged thieves took off with dozens of irreplaceable comic books, figures, unopened Lego sets, and statues he’d been collecting since the early 90s.

“My very first comic book that my dad took me to buy when I was ten years old, signed by the artist, was here safely tucked away in storage and now it’s gone,” Rosenberg explained.

Rosenberg said each comic book is worth hundreds of dollars. The total loss of items is up to $50,000, Rosenberg said, plus the sentimental value.

“It’s very personal, because it’s not just comic books and small material things, it’s memories. Everything in there has a memory attached to it. It feels violating,” Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg said each Public Storage customer has their own code to get through the parking gate, the lobby and the elevator.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were told several suspects broke into 35 storage units from Wednesday, just after 8 p.m., through Thursday, just before 3:30 a.m. Damage to the units is estimated at nearly $10,000, according to the county sheriff’s office.

“You’ve taken…you’ve taken a big memory and it really hurts, it really hurts. They’ve just taken them. Please just bring it back,” Rosenberg said.

The sheriff’s office said, at this time it is believed the suspects stole more than $84,000 worth of items from the storage units. According to the sheriff’s office, that dollar amount is expected to go up as more victims are contacted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lemon Grove Sheriff’s Substation at 619-337-2000, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.