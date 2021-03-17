‘It can’t continue’: Local Asian American groups rally against recent violence

SAN DIEGO — Asian American leaders in San Diego are reacting to this week’s deadly shootings in Atlanta with weary outrage after a year that’s seen rising incidents of violence and racism against their communities.

“Very angry, with some choice words that go along with that,” said JoAnn Fields with the Asian Pacific Islander Iniative and Filipino Resource Center, of how she’s feeling this week. “But we can’t remain angry. We have to redirect that energy to something that’s productive. So we need to let our decision-makers, elected officials know that this is happening in our community. That it can’t continue.”

Fields joins other San Diego Asian American community leaders in condemning what’s been described as anti-Asian sentiment following the outbreak of the pandemic. The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office says reports of hate crimes against Asian Americans have escalated since COVID-19 took hold in the U.S.

The violence in Atlanta has raised concerns that it, too, could have been racially motivated, given Asian-owned businesses targeted.

“The San Diego Asian Pacific Islander (API) Coalition calls on our local and national leaders to condemn the anti-API violence and to actively find solutions to shield our community from further hate and violence,” the organization wrote. “We call on San Diegans to stand united against all forms of hate and violence towards marginalized communities.”

The DA’s office encourages people to report these crimes if they see them or experience them. They can be contacted directly at hatecrimes@sdcda.org or by calling 619-515-8805.