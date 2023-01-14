SAN DIEGO — First responders and expert surfers are warning folks to stay off the San Diego County coastal waters due to the strong power it carries.

The National Weather Service announced a high surf advisory in the San Diego region through Sunday at 10 p.m.

It’s expected to generate a high surf of 8 to 12 feet in San Diego County.

It’s bringing a lot of people to the coastline to witness the waves.

“We don’t get this kind of surf very often,” said Jim Grant.

Grant was photographing the waves.

“I figure I’d come out and try to look for some angles and get a couple of good shots of some big waves and maybe some surfers,” Grant added.

While it is a rare sight to see, it can be dangerous.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguards said they have already rescued about a dozen surfers Friday and nearly the same Saturday afternoon.

“We have a large Pacific storm that has generated very large surf over the last few days, size has been anywhere from 10 to 15 feet, along with that, a huge size in the surf, we’ve have had a lot of coastal erosion so that’s really impacted the whole coastline,” said Lonnie Stephens, a Marine Safety Lt. with San Diego Fire Rescue.

Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, lifeguards used a ladder to rescue two surfers from Sunset Cliffs.

The surfers made it out without any injuries.

Lifeguards said many surfers were losing their surfboards as the high surf was breaking the leashes, which caused more rescues.

Lifeguards said surfers should be experienced to enter the ocean during this high surf.

“It can get dangerous really quick,” said Jeff Wells, a local surfer. “Know before you go, when in doubt don’t go out.”

“We are staffed, we have all of our rescue vessels in the water, we are prepared to meet the challenge, we just want people to have a good experience and go home safe,” Stephens said.

“This is crazy, I was thinking we could like walk along the beach, and I was like we’ll have to watch from along the road,” said Delaney Dilks, who is visiting from Philadelphia.

“It’s cool that my first time here we are able to see monsters like this,” said Eric Zeigler, who was accompanying Dilks.