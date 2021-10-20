Investigator says Maya Millete wanted to leave husband, not abandon her lifestyle

SAN DIEGO — Maya Millete was serious about leaving her husband and had reason to fear for her safety, but wouldn’t willingly abandon a successful career and her beloved children, a detective wrote in a report supporting the arrest of Larry Millete.

The account, an affidavit filed by Detective Jesse Vicente with the Chula Vista Police Department, has provided new insight into the Millete’s troubled marriage before Maya — who also went by “May” — vanished in January 2021. Larry was arrested this week on suspicion of murder after a nine-month search for any sign of the missing mother of three.

“May was dedicated to her career, loved her family, and she was committed to and cherished her children,” Vicente writes in the report. “There is no evidence to suggest that May left and disappeared of her own accord, or that she had the financial means to do so.”

The 39-year-old had, however, been preparing to leave her husband, who recently learned that she had an affair, the detective says. Maya told friends in December 2020 that her marriage was “definitely over” and had been searching on devices reviewed by police for divorce attorneys.

Detectives found related searches such as “‘how to calculate child support payments’ and ‘how much mortgage can I afford’ indicating she was conducting research to begin a life separate from her husband,'” the investigator writes.

Maya and her family showed signs of fearing Larry — and had reason to, according to the report. “While confiding in a friend about her marital issues, May revealed that at one time in the past, Larry had choked May until she passed out,” Vicente says. Her loved ones described him as “stalker-like” and “controlling.”

On the week she was last seen, Millete told friends she was “done trying to make it amicable for the sake of the kids” but was hoping to get through a weekend celebration planned for her daughter’s 11th birthday. Her last recorded phone call, Jan. 7, was to a divorce attorney.

While Vicente says it was clear Maya was done trying to fix her marriage, he says police found no sign she was prepared to abandon her life altogether. Millete worked for the Department of Defense at an office in Point Loma, where she “excelled in her job, and she was committed to her career,” the detective says.

She was also “an avid cell phone user and regularly used her cell phone to communicate with friends, family, and to utilize social media,” Vicente adds. That constant communication shut off suddenly on Jan. 7 and never resumed, amounting to an “abrupt change in pattern of life” that the detective doubts Maya would make purposely.

“Family and friends confirm that May was not suicidal and would never voluntarily leave her kids,” the investigator writes. “May was in good health, was very active, had a successful career and had plans for the future.”

In court filings and several text exchanges with FOX 5 over recent months, Larry and his attorney have denied any wrongdoing and accused police, media outlets and Maya’s family of treating him unfairly.