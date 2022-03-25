DULZURA, Calif. — An investigation is underway Friday after Border Patrol agents near the U.S.-Mexico border reported gunfire, according to border officials.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said around 2 p.m. Border Patrol agents operating in Dulzura reported “shots fired in close proximity to their location.”

Authorities say no injuries were reported.

The San Diego Police Department, FBI and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility have responded to the scene as the investigation remains ongoing.

No other details were released about the incident.

