CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death after a man was found with traumatic injuries Monday night in the South Bay.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. near the area of 27th Street and Faivre Street, according to police.

The circumstances that led to the incident and the nature of the man’s injuries are still under investigation by CVPD’s Crimes of Violence unit.

There was no immediate information available regarding possible suspects or other people who may have witnessed the incident.

The surrounding area near the scene is expected to be shutdown by police for several hours Tuesday morning while they continue their investigation.