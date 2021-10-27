Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of man in Hillcrest area

SAN DIEGO – A homicide investigation was underway Wednesday night after a man reported finding his friend dead inside a residence, local authorities said.

San Diego police were called just after 6:45 p.m. to a home in the 3700 block of 8th Avenue in Hillcrest, which is located near SR-163, according to a watch commander. The victim, who has not been publicly identified, is a man aged between his 50s and 60s, police said.

Few details were available, but officers determined upon arrival that the death was suspicious in nature and were investigating further.

