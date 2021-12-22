Intense fire melts cars in condo community parking lot

The aftermath of a carport fire in the Canyon Bluffs community off Caminito La Bar in Mira Mesa, where more than half-a-dozen vehicles were damaged or destroyed.

SAN DIEGO — Residents in a Mira Mesa community woke up to a raging fire in their parking lot that destroyed several vehicles but fortunately did not spread to any homes, officials said.

The blaze broke out in the Canyon Bluffs condo and townhome community off Caminito La Bar around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. The department sent several dozen firefighters and other personnel to put out the flames, which did not spread to any units, a spokesperson said.

There were no reports of injuries.

FOX 5 arrived to the scene to find a badly burned carport structure and at least half-a-dozen cars that were destroyed by the flames. The intensity of the fire was significant enough that cars on the opposite side of the lot also had melting damage.

Even cars on the opposite side of a carport fire overnight were melted. The blaze broke out in the Canyon Bluffs community off Caminito La Bar in Mira Mesa around 1:30 a.m.

Authorities didn’t initially say what caused the blaze but the Metro Arson Strike Team is investigating.