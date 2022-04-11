SAN DIEGO — An inmate at the San Diego Central Jail died Monday after seeing jail medical staff due to shortness of breath and chest pain, authorities said.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. when an incarcerated man suffering from shortness of breath and chest pain saw the jail’s medical personnel, according to Lt. Chris Steffen, of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities determined the man needed to be transported to the hospital, but he went into medical distress while waiting for first responders. Once paramedics arrived, the victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Steffen said the sheriff’s department homicide unit responded to investigate the incident, as well as the Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board.

The identity of the inmate has not been released pending family notification, per the sheriff’s official. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.