SAN DIEGO – Authorities are searching for a man who walked away from a San Diego community reentry facility without authorization Thursday.

Officials said 28-year-old Kajuan Walker went missing about 7:30 p.m. Thursday from the Male Community Reentry Program facility, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was convicted in 2018 on second-degree robbery and drug charges, which carried a nine-year sentence.

Walker was living in the MCRP — a voluntary program for eligible men with two or fewer years left on their prison sentence — since late March.

He was slated to be released from custody in May 2024, officials said.

Walker is described by state prison officials as Black, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 280 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His photo released by officials also shows numerous tattoos on his face and neck. He last was seen wearing a white sweatshirt and black sweatpants that were cut off into shorts.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts was asked to contact police or 911.