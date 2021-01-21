Inmate from San Diego found dead in suspected homicide at NorCal prison

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2011, file photo, concertina wire and a guard tower are seen at Pelican Bay State Prison near Crescent City, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An inmate convicted in San Diego was found dead Thursday at a Northern California prison, and his cellmate is suspected of killing him, authorities reported.

Martin Aguilar, 27, was pronounced dead in his cell at Pelican Bay State Prison shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Aguilar’s cellmate, 37-year-old Daniel Haro, is under investigation in the suspected homicide, according to CDCR officials.

Aguilar was sentenced in San Diego County in April 2015 to serve eight years for assault with a deadly weapon and an enhancement for a street-gang act in commission of a serious felony; two years for possession of a controlled substance for sale; and one year, four months for assault with any means likely to produce great bodily injury of a peace officer/firefighter.

While incarcerated, Aguilar was sentenced in Imperial County in 2018 to serve two years for battery on a non-prisoner and in Del Norte County in 2019 to serve three years, four months for battery on a non-prisoner and resisting an officer with threats of violence, both second-strike in-prison offenses.

Haro was sent to the Crescent City prison from San Diego County in April 2014 to serve life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and a consecutive 18-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder.

The Pelican Bay State Prison Investigative Services Unit is investigating Aguilar’s death.