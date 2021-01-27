Inmate found unresponsive in San Diego jail died of natural causes

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 59-year-old inmate at the San Diego Central Jail who was found unresponsive in his cell died of natural causes, authorities said Wednesday.

Kevin Lamar Mills was found by deputies about 2 a.m. Nov. 11, Lt. Thomas Seiver with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

“Deputies and medical staff immediately performed lifesaving measures until relieved by fire department personnel,” and Mills was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to Seiver.

Homicide detectives found no evidence of foul play, and the medical examiner determined Mills died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease, Seiver said.

“The manner of death was determined to be natural,” he said.

Mills was booked into the jail July 25 and was facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon that wasn’t a firearm and resisting an officer, according to Seiver.