SAN DIEGO — An inmate at George Bailey Detention Facility died Tuesday, authorities announced.

The inmate, a 56-year-old man, was found unresponsive by his cellmate, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The man’s cellmate used an intercom to notify deputies, who arrived with medical staff to start CPR.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 2:35 p.m. Authorities have not publicly identified the man as his family members have yet to be notified.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death, which is customary for deaths of those in custody. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board was notified.