Inmate found strangled in San Diego jail cell identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities have publicly identified an inmate who was strangled last weekend at San Diego Central Jail — a crime in which his cellmate is a suspect.

Deputies staffing the Front Street detention center found 46-year-old Richard Lee Salyers unresponsive in his cell shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, sheriff’s officials said Thursday. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives questioned the victim’s cellmate, 32-year-old Steven Young, then arrested him on suspicion of killing Salyers, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Young, who initially had been jailed for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender and violating parole, was charged this week with murder.

Salyers, a San Diego resident, had been taken into custody on suspicion of contempt of court four days prior to his death, the lieutenant said.

Officials have disclosed no suspected motive for the alleged slaying.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.