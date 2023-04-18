VISTA, Calif. — An inmate died Monday at the Vista Detention Facility, law enforcement said.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. when deputies found Eddie Faulkner, 53, unresponsive inside of his cell, Lt. Joseph Jarjura with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department said in a release Tuesday.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Faulkner, who was the only person staying in the cell, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

On Nov. 7, 2022, Faulkner was arrested by the El Cajon Police Department and booked into the San Diego Central Jail on two charges, per the sheriff’s department: 290.018 (B) PC – Sex Offender Fail to Register/Etc. and 3455 (A) PC – PRCS Revocation.

“We extend our sympathies to the Faulkner family and those affected by this death. A Sheriff’s Family Liaison Officer will support the family as they deal with the loss of a loved one,” Jarjura said.

An investigation will be conducted, which is protocol for all in-custody deaths, SDSO said. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.