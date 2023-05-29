SANTEE, Calif. — Authorities are investigating after a 32-year-old incarcerated woman died at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, law enforcement said.

Roselee Bartolacci was found unresponsive in her cell Monday around 12:30 a.m. during a housing unit check, Lt. Scott Roller with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a news release Monday. She was the sole occupant of her cell, authorities confirmed.

The detention facility’s medical staff performed life-saving measures on Bartolacci, but she was later pronounced dead, per SDSO.

On April 6, Bartolacci was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility and then transferred the next day to the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, Roller said. She was charged with 245(A)(4) – Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The incident is under investigation, per sheriff’s protocol for all in-custody deaths.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of Bartolacci’s death.