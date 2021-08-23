Inmate found dead, cellmate suspected in killing: Sheriff’s dept.

SAN DIEGO — A male inmate was found dead Sunday at the San Diego Central Jail, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday.

Deputies at the county jail discovered the man in his cell at around 7 p.m. suffering from serious injuries, according to Lieutenant Thomas Seiver. Lifesaving measures were performed on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the facility.

The Sherriff’s Homicide Unit says the man’s cellmate, 32-year-old Steven Young, is suspected in the killing. Young was arrested and rebooked into San Diego Central Jail for one count of murder.

An autopsy of the male by the medical examiner is scheduled for Aug. 24. Seiver says the victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.