Inmate escapes Lemon Grove sheriff’s station

LEMON GROVE — Sheriff’s deputies were searching for an inmate in Lemon Grove early Friday after he reportedly escaped custody at the substation.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department began searching for the inmate near the substation on Main Street just after 4 a.m. Deputies say he was being detained on a drug warrant when he got away.

A sheriff’s spokesperson wasn’t able to provide the inmate’s name but said he was unarmed at the time of his escape.

Check back for updates on this developing story.