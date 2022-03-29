SAN DIEGO — An inmate died Tuesday from injuries he suffered in an assault while in his own cell at the San Diego Central Jail, authorities said.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department identified Derek Baker, 56, as the deceased. He died around 10:20 a.m.

The attack happened on March 12 around 1 p.m., when another incarcerated person alerted deputies Baker was hurt in his cell, according to Lt. Chris Steffen. When deputies arrived to the scene, they found Baker injured as a result of the assault and immediately provided treatment as they waited for fire department personnel to transport him to the hospital.

Baker’s condition at the time was “grave, and he was not expected to survive his injuries,” the sheriff’s official said.

As the homicide unit investigated the incident due to the severity of Baker’s injuries, the sheriff’s department said detectives identified Patrick Ferncase, 28, as the person suspected of assaulting Baker.

“Baker was housed in the same cell as Ferncase,” Steffen said. “Baker and Ferncase were the only people housed in the cell.”

In Dec. 2021, authorities said Ferncase was arrested by Carlsbad police and booked into Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) and elder abuse causing injury or death. He was later transferred to SDCJ.

As for Baker, he was arrested by San Diego police on Jan. 17, 2022 and booked into SDCJ on suspicion of violating a restraining order, per Steffen. He also was charged on Feb. 3, 2022 on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender. Later on Feb. 17, Baker was sentenced for the violation of a restraining order.

The San Diego District Attorney’s Office dismissed Baker’s charges of failure to register as a sex offender and he was released from custody seven days before his death.

Sheriff’s officials say homicide detectives are working with the district attorney’s office to determine the appropriate charges against Ferncase.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has been notified of Baker’s death as his autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s department. The Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board was notified of the death and did not respond.